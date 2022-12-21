FULTON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College softball program, led by first-year head coach Kelly Beth Ernest, released its schedule that features five teams that finished last season in the NJCAA’s Top 20 and two that advanced to the national tournament.
The Indians start their season at the Mardi Gras Invitational at Lafayette, La. from February 3-4. Afterwards, ICC returns to Fulton to open home play with back-to-back doubleheaders against Northwest-Shoals (Feb. 7) and Marion Military (Feb. 11). The Indians will hit the road to take on Calhoun (Feb. 14) and Northwest-Shoals (Feb. 28) and host Calhoun (Mar. 7) before opening conference play.
ICC will open conference play at Meridian (Mar. 11) before hosting back-to-back doubleheaders against Holmes (Mar. 15) and Gulf Coast (Mar. 17). Other home conference games include Northeast (Mar. 29), Co-Lin (Apr. 7), East Central (Apr. 15), Northwest (Apr. 25) and Jones (Apr. 28). Other conference road trips will be to Coahoma (Mar. 21), Pearl River (Mar. 25), Southwest (Apr. 1), East Mississippi (Apr. 12), Mississippi Delta (Apr. 18) and Hinds (Apr. 21).
The Indians will travel to McNairy Central High School in Selmer, Tenn. to take on Jackson State (Apr. 4) for a pair of mid-season, non-conference games.
For more information on ICC softball and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, please visit LetsGoICC.com or follow LetsGoICC on your favorite social media platform.
