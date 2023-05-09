After an easy first-round sweep, the Itawamba AHS Indians faced a more formidable opponent in longtime rival Pontotoc. The Indians and Warriors faced off twice during the regular season, but it was a much different story in the best of three series.
Game One: Itawamba AHS 5, Pontotoc 0
Cayden Prestage pitched a complete game shutout to open the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. He got some offensive help early and cruised the rest of the evening.
In the second, IAHS jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a Pontotoc throwing error and a Cooper Waddle RBI single. The Indians added to their lead in the fifth. Ty Davis roped a single into the left centerfield gap. Bryson Walters followed suit in the same location for a two-RBI double, and Carson Shells scorched a hot shot down the third base line for an RBI double to give IAHS the 5-0 lead.
Pontotoc threatened in the seventh. The Warriors had two on and no outs, but a double play and ground out ended the threat.
IAHS improved to 23-6 on the season. More importantly, they took a 1-0 series lead in the best of three matchup.
Game Two: Pontotoc 9, Itawamba AHS 7
Pontotoc came out hot to open game two and never cooled off. Their first four batters reached to open the game as they put up a four spot in the bottom of the first.
The Indians responded in the second with two runs. Carson Shells led off the inning with a single, and Layth Holiday reached on a single of his own. Brantley Wiygul had an RBI double, and Zion Ashby drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.
The Warriors wouldn’t be outdone as they put two runs on the board in the second to increase their lead to 6-2. JA Wood made it 6-4 in the third with a two-run blast to left field. Brantley Wiygul had a 2-run single in the fifth to bring the Indians to within one.
IAHS went into the seventh trailing 9-7. They got singles from Layth Holiday and Zion Ashby, but they were left stranded. Pontotoc took game two, forcing a decisive game three in Fulton.
Game Three: Pontotoc 2, Itawamba AHS 1
After dropping a tough game two on the road, the Indians hosted game three to decide the winner of the best of three series.
Cooper Waddle was on the hill for this decisive game. He gave up a leadoff walk, and the three-hole hitter blasted a two-run home run to dead center field for an early 2-0 lead.
The score remained the same until the fifth inning. Zion Ashby got the Indians on the board with an RBI single to bring the score to 2-1. As both pitchers went back and forth, IAHS had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn’t push a run across, falling 2-1.
Waddle threw the full seven innings. He struck out 12, walked three and only gave up three hits. Brantley Wiygul was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Indians. Cayden Prestage, Zion Ashby and Carson Shells all had singles for the Indians.
The loss ended the Indians' season at 23-8.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.