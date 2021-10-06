The Itawamba AHS Indians had a good showing in non-division matchups starting the season at 4-1. The real season began Friday night as IAHS traveled to Iuka to face the Braves of Tishomingo County High School.
It was a route from the start. Tish County won the toss and wanted the ball first. After good coverage on the kickoff return, Anthony Spencer ripped the ball out of the runners had and ran it back for a “Big Man” defensive touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
It was Deja Vu on the second defensive possession as Tae Chandler ripped it from the runners hand and ran it back 26 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. The Indian defense forced a three and out on their next possession.
On the first offensive possession. Zion Ashby ran it in from 12 yards out for a 21-0 lead. Isaac Smith got in on the action on both sides of the ball. He blocked the next Braves punt then for a touchdown on a 17 yard run for a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Ty Davis would get two passing touchdowns connecting with Tae Chandler from 31 yards out and Brayden Steele from 12 yards out and a 42-0 halftime lead. The starters did not play in the second half as the Indians walked away with a 42-9 win. The win improved the Indians record to 5-1 (1-0 in Region 1-4A).
Games notes:
IAHS didn’t allow Tish county passed the fifty yard line in the first half.