Itawamba AHS made good on its top-5 ranking by the Daily Journal, securing its second division win while splitting in non-division play at Corinth.
Itawamba AHS 15, Mooreville 2
After a walk-off win a few days prior, the Indians were looking to open 2-0 in division 1-4A play with a win at Mooreville.
IAHS took advantage of Mooreville walks and miscues early, taking a 1-0 lead in on a wild pitch in the first. In the second, Carson Shells led off the inning with a double and eventually scored on a Trooper error for a 2-0 lead.
Mooreville responded in the bottom of the second by plating a run on an Indian error to pull within 2-1. The third inning was a little déjà vu as IAHS scored a run on another Trooper error for a 3-1 advantage.
The fifth inning was the difference in the game. IAHS started the inning with four straight hits and plated eight runs to take an 11-2 lead.
“The fifth inning was big,” IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. “We struggled hitting the ball until that inning, but we exploded in the fifth. Up and down the lineup something clicked, and we took over the game.”
Cayden Prestage had another strong outing on the mound for the Indians, going five innings. IAHS improved to 10-2 (2-0 in Division 1-4A).
“Starting 2-0 in division is huge,” Kerr said. “Beating Mooreville is huge. You’ve got to go through the best to win division, and they’ve been the best for a while.”
Corinth Tournament
To end spring break, the Itawamba Indians traveled to Corinth to face two unfamiliar teams, McNairy Central and Kirk Academy.
The Indians made quick work of McNairy Central, defeating the Bobcats 11-1. In the second game, they fell to the Raiders 5-4. The dominant performance in the first game did not carry over into game two as errors and quiet bats plagued the Indians.
IAHS is now 11-3 on the season. The Indians will play Tishomingo County next week in their second division series at home on Tuesday before traveling to Iuka on Friday. They’ll then travel to Saltillo on Saturday.
