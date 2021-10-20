IAHS has been on an offensive tear during division play. The Indians have outscored their division opponents 97-16.
The offensive firepower was in Corinth.
After forcing a Warrior punt, the offense didn’t take long to get on the board. Ty Davis hit Thomas Kline on a 3rd down slant that turned into a 72 yard touchdown. Corinth responded on their next possession with a rush TD to tie the game 7-7.
After both teams punted on their next possessions, the Indians got the ball back. This time Davis hit Isaac Smith for a 28 yard TD and a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.
On the opening possession of the second quarter Davis hit Smith again, this time for a 21 yard TD. After Corinth responded to tie the game, Gavin Freeman forced a fumble on their following possession. Isaac Smith rushed for a six yard TD, and IAHS would run away from there. Tae Chandler blocked a punt and got rewarded on offense with a 8 yard pass TD from Davis and the 34-20 lead. Brantley Wiygul got a field goal as time expired before the half as IAHS led 37-20 at the break.
Marquion Green and Ty Davis got rush touchdowns in the third quarter to bring the lead to 51-20 after three. With a running clock in the final quarter, IAHS walked away with a 51-27 division victory. IAHS improved to 7-1 (3-0 in 1-4A).
Game Notes
Ty Davis had 5 total touchdowns. 4 passing (to three different receivers) and 1 rushing touchdown.
IAHS defense forced 2 turnovers. Gavin Freeman had a strip and fumble recovery, and Bryson Walters had an interception.
IAHS hosts Caledonia Friday for senior night. Both teams are 3-0 in division play.