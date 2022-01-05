The Itawamba AHS Indians spent the week after Christmas competing against two perennial playoff teams the Ripley Tigers and the Amory Panthers.
Ripley 62 Itawamba AHS 38
Usually, the first game back after the Christmas break starts out ugly. However, in this matchup, both teams came out hot on the offensive end and Ripley led 16-13 after one.
Unfortunately for the Indians, the second and third quarters hurt them. Ripley led 21-19 at the break. In the third, they outscored IAHS 18-6 to extend their lead to 39-25. Turnovers and missed opportunities down the stretch allowed Ripley to get east transition points.
The Tigers ran away with the 62-28 victory. Arvesta Troupe scored 16 to lead IAHS. Qixian Zheng added 8 off the bench for IAHS, which fell up 3-11 on the season.
Amory 61 Itawamba AHS 58 Double OT
It was an instant classic in the Smithville Shootout as longtime rivals competed on the hardwood.
Amory and IAHS battled throughout. Senior Arvesta Troupe put on a show. IAHS jumped out to a 15-12 lead after one. Amory continued its lead at the break leading 24-22.
In the third, Arvesta Troupe erupted for 13 points in the quarter and IAHS took a 38-35 lead into the fourth. In the fourth both teams traded baskets. Trailing by 2 with a few seconds left Tim Holliday connected on a lay-up to force the game into overtime.
In the first OT, both teams were limited to four points and Amory missed a long shot at the buzzer. The second OT was nip and tuck. Amory connected on a long three with 15 seconds remaining, and IAHS couldn’t connect on the other end. Amory walked away with the 61-58 victory.
IAHS fell to 3-12 on the season. Arvesta Troupe led IAHS with 29 points. Ben Orr chipped in 12.