The Lady Indians scored twice in the opening half and found the back of the net once in their 3-2 win over Amory, last Monday. Junior Julianna Motes had two goals and an assist. Freshman Hadley Wiygul netted a goal, and eighth-graders Olivia Smith and Melanie Holt each had an assist.
(B) Amory 6, IAHS 4 – Overtime
IAHS opened the match with three goals in the first half to hold a 3-2 lead at the break, but the Panthers scored once in the second and held the Indians scoreless to force overtime. Amory scored three goals to IAHS’s one in the overtime period to pick up a 6-4 win.
Junior Evan Conner scored two goals, and fellow junior Frank Rodriguez scored added one. Senior William Blake and sophomore Jack Holland each had an assist.
01/14 IAHS at Caledonia
(G) Caledonia 2, IAHS 1
In a critical 2-4A contest, the Lady Indians fell on the road by a narrow 2-1 margin. Smith scored the goal for IAHS with Motes making the assist.
(B) Caledonia 2, IAHS 1 – Double Overtime
In a defensive showcase, the Indians and Cavaliers each scored once in regulation to force IAHS’s second overtime contest of the week. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Caledonia slipped a shot past the goalkeeper in the second overtime for the 2-1 win. Blake scored the Indians’ goal off an assist from junior Solomon Smith.
The Lady Indians are 15-4 (6-2, 2-4A,) and the Indians are 9-8 (4-2, 2-4A.)The teams played at Pontotoc last night. They remain on the road to finish the regular season at South Pontotoc on Thursday and at Tupelo on Friday.