In a 2020 playoff rematch, the Shannon Red Raiders got a little bit of redemption for the Indians ending their season.

Shannon used hot three pointing and a dominate defense performance to take the division win.

IAHS trailed 19-12 after one. Grant Hutton scored six first quarter points. In the second, turnovers plagued the Indians as Shannon outscored the Indians 24-11 to take a 43-25 lead to the half.

The Red Raiders continued their hot shooting in the second half as they steamrolled to a 70-52 victory.

Shannon connected on 10 3’s on the night. IAHS fell to 2-8 (0-2 in Division 1-4A). Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 14 points. Grant Hutton added 13.

