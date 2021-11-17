(G) Itawamba AHS 37 Noxubee County 35
The Itawamba Lady Indians went on the road looking for their first win of the season, and they came out like a hungry team. The team traded baskets in the first and the game was tied 8-8 after one. In the second the Lady Indians forced several turnovers and jumped out to a 22-14 halftime lead. They continued that trend in the 3rd quarter and held a 30-24 lead. Noxubee County opened the 4th quarter on a quick 7-0 run to take a 31-30 lead. IAHS regained their composure after a timeout, and Layla Wilson drained a three with 15 seconds left to give the Lady Indians the lead for good. IAHS walked away with a 37-35 victory. Kiyyah Adams paced the Lady Indians with 12 points.
(B) Itawamba AHS 47 Noxubee County 44
After suffering their first loss, the IAHS Indians were looking to have a better outing against another stiff opponent, a preseason top 5 team in Class 3A. Aggressive defense and balance led the Indians to a 14-9 lead after one, as four different Indians scored. In the second, Carson Shells brought a spark off the bench scoring 6 points in the quarter, and IAHS led 25-21 at the break. Turnovers plagued the Indians in the third and Noxubee County tied the game going into the 4th. Grant Hutton and Ben Orr took control of the game, and the Indians held on for a 47-44 win. The win brought the Indians record to 2-1. Ben Orr led the offensive attack with 13 points. Grant Hutton and Carson Shells chipped in 9 a piece.
(G) New Albany 57 Itawamba AHS 30
Offense was at a premium for the Lady Indians as New Albany raced out to a a 21-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Indians never got any closer throughout the game and fell 57-30. Kiyah Adams led the Lady Indians with 14 points. IAHS fell to 1-3 on the season.
(B) New Albany 50 Itawamba AHS 43
It was a back and forth affair between two Class 4A contenders. IAHS opened the first quarter strong with an inside outside attack, jumping out to a 13-9 lead. New Albany settled in the second quarter taking a 21-20 lead at the half. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-31 at the end of the third. Ethan Johnson kept the Indians within striking distance in the 4th by connecting on three three pointers, but New Albany made cloth free throws to escape with a 50-43 victory. Ben Orr had 13 points for the Indians. Ethan Johnson had 11 and Tim Holliday had 9. The Indians record dropped to 2-2 on the season.
(G) West Point 49 Itawamba AHS 39
Turnovers and untimely fouls hurt the Lady Indians on the road, as the score is not an indication as to how close the game was. IAHS trailed 15-10 after one. In the second, they clamped down defensively to take a 22-20 lead into the half. In the second half, the fouls differential was 12-4 in favor of the Green Wave, and West Point walked away with the hard fought 49-39 victory. The loss dropped the Lady Indians’ record to 1-4. Kiyyah Adams led IAHS with 17 points.
(B) West Point 60 Itawamba AHS 56 (OT)
After trailing by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, Ethan Johnson put the Indians on his back scoring 12 points in the quarter to force overtime. The Indians couldn’t keep the momentum as the Green Wave escaped with a 60-56 victory. Ethan Johnson had a career high 21 points on the night. Timothy Holliday chipped in 17 points. The Indians fell to 2-3 on the season.