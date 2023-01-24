With division play winding down, every win matters for seeding for the tournament in a few weeks. The Itawamba Indians are right in the thick of the race for the number one seed, while the Lady Indians needed a win to clinch the number three seed. Both teams picked up big wins to stay in the race.
(G) Mooreville 48, Itawamba AHS 36
In a key Division 1-4A matchup, one quarter decided the outcome of the game. The Lady Indians kept it close early. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Mooreville responded to take a 9-7 lead into the second. In the second quarter, Mooreville outscored the Lady Indians 20-2 to take a commanding 29-9 lead into the break.
IAHS battled in the second half, but the second quarter was too much to overcome. IAHS outwcored Mooreville 27-19 in the second half but fell 48-36. Kelsei Dilworth led IAHS with 15 points. IAHS fell to 11-9 (4-4 in Division 1-4A).
“Turnovers plagued us again,” IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. “We had a terrible second quarter that was the difference in the game. Proud of the fight in the second half.”
(B) Mooreville 69, Itawamba AHS 62
Every division game is crucial for the Itawamba Indians. Coming into the game leading the division, a win would go a long way in helping lock up the one seed in the division tournament.
After falling behind 9-3 early, the Indians went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter to take a 12-9 lead after one. Hunter Parker led the comeback as he connected on two 3-pointers in the quarter. Mooreville battled back to take a 25-24 lead into the break.
The Indians struggled to get defensive stops in the third. Mooreville scored 25 points in the quarter and took a 50-42 lead into the final frame. IAHS fought until the end but fell short, 69-62. The Indians fell to 9-11 (5-3 in Division 1-4A).
“Mooreville came out and punched us in the mouth in the third quarter,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “We didn’t have a response on the defensive end. They got what they wanted, and we could never recover.”
Tim Holliday led the Indians with 15. Hunter Parker added 12, and Grant Hutton chipped in 11.
(G) Itawamba AHS 62, Corinth 25
After a poor night on Tuesday, the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians put their best performance of the season together against the Corinth Lady Warriors.
The Lady Indians raced out to an 18-3 lead at the end of one and never looked back. They extended their lead in the second thanks to a balanced effort, leading 35-13 at the break.
The third quarter belonged to Maddi Fleming as she scored eight points in the quarter, and IAHS led 53-19 after three. IAHS went on to take the division win 62-25.
Kelsei Dilworth led the Lady Indians with 16 points. Maddi Fleming added 14, and Olivia Smith chipped in 13. IAHS improves to 12-9 (5-4 in Division 1-4A).
“Heck of an effort from start to finish,” Porter said. “We put a complete game together and did not let up. Proud of the girls for playing four quarters. Everyone I put in contributed in a positive way.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 44, Corinth 40
Itawamba AHS head coach Darryl Wilson couldn’t have scripted a better start for his Indians Friday night.
They jumped out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter, and they led 26-11 at the break. Defensively, IAHS held Corinth to three field goals in the half.
However, the third quarter was a flipped script. Corinth outscored the Indians 20-3 in the quarter and shot 6 of 8 from three-point range to take a 31-29 lead into the final frame.
Free throws were the difference for IAHS. The Indians only made two second half field goals, but they connected on free throws when it counted. The Indians escaped with the 44-40 division victory.
IAHS improved 10-11 (6-3 in Division 1-4A). Tim Holliday led the Indians with 11 points. Ben Orr had 9 points (9 of 14 from the free throw line).
“We started out great and then the third quarter we came out complacent, thought we would just walk over them,” Wilson said. “Big win, but we didn’t play well.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.