Winning 11 of the last 13 in the rivalry, IAHS’s opening drive set the tone for the entire night in the team's win 35-14 win over Amory. The Indians drove 69 yards, with ease, capped off with a Tae Chandler one-yard rushing touchdown. After Brantley Wiygul’s extra point, IAHS led 7-0. On Amory’s opening drive, they converted a long third down, but a field goal that was wide right ended their drive with no points. IAHS held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, both teams traded turnovers as Gavin Freeman got a strip and fumble recovery the Indians. Amory forced a turnover of their own with an interception. The IAHS defense held their own though and forced a punt. On the next possession, Ty Davis connected with Chandler for a 25-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Isaac Smith made a diving interception for the Indians on Amory's next possession. A promising drive late in the first half ended with Davis throwing his second interception, but IAHS led 14-0 at the half.
On the opening defensive possession for IAHS, Zion Ashby had an interception, and Marquion Green gave the Indians a 21-0 lead with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. The Indian defense forced the Panthers to punt again, but Amory’s defense answered and the team scored their first points on a 98-yard scoop and score after an Indian fumble.
In the fourth quarter, Smith iced it for IAHS with 2 rushings touchdowns of one yard and 21 yards, and Freeman had an interception. IAHS left Longnecker Field with a dominating 35–14 victory and a 1-0 record on the season.