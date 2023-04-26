Itawamba AHS baseball has had a busy week.
The Indians won three of their final four regular season games, then scored two more victories in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Going into the final week of the regular season, Itawamba AHS head coach Steve Kerr wanted to challenge his team. The Indians had to face two of the state’s top teams to end the season.
“I wanted to prepare them for the postseason a week early,” Kerr said. “Having Amory and Saltillo on the schedule last week put our guys in playoff-like matchups.”
IAHS 6, Amory 3
In a matchup that pitted the top team in Class 3A and the No. 3 team in Class 4A, the homestanding Indians jumped out to a commanding lead and had to hold on late.
After a base running blunder in the first inning, the Indians made the most of their opportunity in the second inning. IAHS took advantage of four walks in the inning and plated four runs.
IAHS had to withstand multiple rallies, including a bases loaded jam in the seventh, but a strikeout ended the threat. Amory stranded 12 base runners on the evening.
IAHS took the win 6-3 over their longtime rivals.
Cayden Prestage picked up the win on the mound. He struck out eleven on the night, while walking three. Cooper Waddle earned the save, fanning three in the seventh. The Indians' pitchers combined to strike out 15 Panthers on the night.
JA Wood was 2-for-3 on the night to lead the Indians at the plate.
IAHS improved to 18-5 on the season.
“Big time win,” Kerr said. “We didn’t hit well, but we took advantage of their miscues. All three pitchers (Prestage, Hagan Pearce and Waddle) did a good job working out of jams. We allowed them to have multiple base runners nearly every inning, but we held them when necessary. To hold a high-powered offense to three runs, they did their job.”
IAHS 11, Hatley 0 (5 innings)
Ty Davis pitched four innings of one hit baseball as the Indians took care of business against Hatley.
IAHS got on the board in the first on a Davis Phillips sac fly. Brennen Chatham made it 2-0 on an RBI sac fly in the third.
The fourth inning was dominated by the home team. The Indians plated 9 runs on five hits and took advantage of five Tiger errors to take an 11-0 lead. That would be all the Indians would need.
Solomon Smith closed out the 11-0 victory with two strikeouts in the fifth. Brantley Wiygul went 3-for-4 on the evening with two RBIs to lead the Indians.
IAHS improved to 19-5 on the season.
IAHS 15, Tish. County 1 (5 innings)
IAHS started hot against Tishomingo County and never cooled off.
The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a wild pitch and an RBI single from JA Wood.
Solomon Smith took the hill for the visitors. He gave up a leadoff single and a double, but he settled in after that, surrendering a single run to Tish. County in the first but none for the remainder of the contest.
IAHS plated six runs in the second to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Cayden Prestage had a two-RBI double, and Bryson Walters capped the inning off with a grand slam.
Walters was 3-for-3 on the evening with 5 RBIs. Smith picked up the win. The
Indians improved to 20-5 on the season, and they finished 9-1 in Division 1-4A. This is the first division championship for the Indians since the 2014-2015 season.
“Solomon kept them off balance with his fastball and off-speed pitches,” Kerr said. “Throughout the lineup, we got production. Great win to end the division slate.”
Saltillo 10, Itawamba AHS 3
After the first inning, it was an offensive struggle for both teams.
Ty Davis put the Indians up 3-0 early with a 3-run home run to deep right field. But the Tigers answered in a big way in the bottom of the first, plating seven runs on five hits to take the lead.
The Indians would only get two hits over the next six innings, and Saltillo took the victory 10-3.
Davis was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs for IAHS.
IAHS closed the regular season at 20-6, setting up a doubleheader against the Gentry Rams to open the Class 4A playoffs.
Game One: IAHS 13, Gentry 0 (4 innings)
Winning in the postseason takes excellent pitching and consistent offensive production throughout your lineup. The Itawamba AHS got both in their opening round matchup against the Gentry Rams.
The Indians made quick work of the No. 4 seed out of Region 3-4A in game one.
Cayden Prestage pitched a no hitter with 10 K’s and one walk.
Cooper Waddle got the scoring started in the first on an RBI groundout. IAHS added to their lead in the second thanks in large part to wild pitches by the Rams. Zion Ashby had a two-RBI triple in the third to extend the lead to 7-0. Bryson Walters added an RBI single and Cayden Prestage ended the game early with a two-RBI single.
Ty Davis was 2-for-3 on the evening to lead IAHS. Zion Ashby had three RBIs for the Indians.
Game Two: IAHS 12 Gentry 0 (4 innings)
A big second inning propelled the Indians to round two.
Solomon Smith and Ty Davis combined for the no-hitter.
IAHS scored five runs in the second. Smith started the scoring with an RBI single, and Cayden Prestage also had a two-RBI double in the inning. Brantley Wiygul drove in two runs of his own with an RBI single in the third.
The Indians advance to the second round, where they’ll face the winner of the Kosciusko-Pontotoc series. The second round will begin May 2.
“We took care of business,” Kerr said. “Our pitchers did a good job, and we settled in on offensive. This time of year, you just focus on one series at a time. We just have to take it one game at a time.”
