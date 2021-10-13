When the Itawamba AHS Indians face Shannon, it’s normally a tip and tuck battle between division foes with playoff implications. This installment of the history is one Shannon would rather forget.
IAHS had the ball to begin the game. On the opening possession Ty Davis hit Arvesta Troupe in stride for a 52 yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The defense forced a three and out on their first possession.
On the next offensive possession, the Indians fumbled the ball and Shannon scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown and a two point conversion gave them an 8-7 lead.
After that it was all Indians.
Tae Chandler (63 yards) Isaac Smith (25 yards), and Marquion Green (8 yards) had rushing touchdowns in the 1st quarter, and IAHS led 28-8 after 1. Isaac Smith had two more rushing touchdowns in the second. The Indians led 42-8 at the half.
Ty Davis connected with Zion Ashby for a 19 yard touchdown and a 49-8 led early in the third. Brantley Wiygul had two field goals in the second half and the Indians walked away with a 55-8 division win.
Game Notes:
Isaac Smith had three touchdowns
Ty Davis had two passing touchdowns
IAHS defense forced 2 turnovers and several turnover on downs.
Gavin Freeman had 4 sacks; Marquion Green had a fumble recovery and rushing touchdown
The win improved the Indians record to 6-1 (2-0 in 1-4A). IAHS will travel to Corinth.