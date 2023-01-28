With the postseason right around the corner, division wins are crucial.
For the Itawamba AHS Indians, wins at Tishomingo County would secure the number one seed for the division tournament. The girls had already secured the number three seed, but they were looking to play spoiler. For the Tishomingo County Lady Braves, they needed a win to clinch the regular season title.
(G) Tishomingo County 64, Itawamba AHS 52
Tish County needed the win to clinch the No. 1 seed for the Division 1-4A tournament. The Lady Indians' attempt at playing spoiler fell short as the Lady Braves took the 64-52 victory.
The Lady Braves' relentless pursuit on the offensive glass was the difference in the game. The Lady Indians raced out to a 16-12 lead after one thanks in large part to protecting the basketball and their defense pressure. But Tish responded in the second to take a 34-33 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Lady Braves used their defense to lead to easy points to take a 49-41 lead into the final period. IAHS held Tish County to one field goal in the fourth, but the Lady Braves connected on their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Olivia Smith led IAHS with 15. Kelsei Dilworth added 10 in the loss.
“Their aggressiveness in the second half was the difference. They wore us down,” IAHS head coach Anna Porter said.
The Lady Indians record dropped to 12-10 (5-5 in Division 1-4A).
(B) Itawamba AHS 44, Tishomingo County 43
The past couple of weeks, the Itawamba AHS Indians have been in tight contests. The Indians' trip to Iuka against Tish County was no different.
This contest meant more for the Indians though, as a win would clinch the number one seed for the Division 1-4A tournament. The Indians survived an off offensive night, escaping with the 44-43 win.
IAHS jumped out to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. In the second, the Indians maintained their lead, but Tish County kept it close at 24-22.
IAHS came out in the third and forced multiple turnovers to extend their lead to 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Tish County wouldn’t go away in the fourth, holding IAHS without a field goal in the quarter, but IAHS made free throws down the stretch and held on for the win. KeShun Wilson shot a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.
Grant Hutton and Ben Orr led the Indians with 9 points apiece. IAHS improved to 11-11 (7-3 in Division 1-4A).
“We escaped. That’s all you can say,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “We clinched the one seed for the division tournament. We have to work on our execution more and free throw shooting.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.