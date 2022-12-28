AMORY - A big first-half lead gave the Itawamba AHS Indians the advance to steam past Amory in a 4-1 victory last Tuesday. This victory marks the first time in the boys’ team history that they have beaten Amory.
“The effort was good, and that’s something that we preach to them all the time,” Itawamba coach Randy Earnest said. “The team that plays the most aggressively usually gets the win, and I know this win is something big for our guys because it’s the first time that we’ve beaten Amory in our program’s history.”
The Indians gained a quick lead after Reagan Simmons scored the first goal in the first two minutes of the game. Evan Conner and Cody Jones followed by finding the net in the 27th and 32nd minutes to put Itawamba up 3-0 before halftime.
Billy Millender and Cayden Smith took shots for Amory to try and chip into the lead, but Itawamba’s Hagan Pearce made a pair of saves to keep them off the board. Drew Blair prevented the Indians from adding to their lead midway through the second half with a couple of saves.
Walker Mitchell got Amory on the board after scoring a goal on an assist from Smith at the 62nd-minute mark. Jones responded two minutes later, putting in his second goal of the day to increase the Indians’ lead to 4-1.
“Cody Jones had two good goals for us,” Earnest said. “Him and Evan Conner were getting good service from the midfield.”
(G) Amory 2, Itawamba AHS 1
The Amory Lady Panthers tread to another big win on the season as they defeated Itawamba AHS 2-1 last Tuesday.
“I thought we defended pretty well, and Emma (Pinkerton) was pretty solid in the back,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said.
Ellie Baker picked up her first assist of the night after setting Emma Gore up for a goal, giving the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. In the second half, Itawamba’s Julianna Motes put in a goal after a setup by Ava Logan to tie the game at 1-1 in the 70th minute.
“It took us a bit to wake up after falling 1-0, but we were able to answer back,” Earnest said. “Amory came back a few minutes later, but at the end of the day, if you don’t create chances you’re not going to score goals.”
It did not take the Lady Panthers long to respond as five minutes later Baker set up Williams for a goal to help Amory regain the lead.
