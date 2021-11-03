After clinching the division title a week prior, the Itawamba Indians were looking to finish the division schedule with a perfect 5-0 record. The only obstacle left to in their way was the Mooreville Troopers and their pass happy offense.
Mooreville started with possession, and it did not take long for them to score. They went 50 yards in four plays to take an early 7-0 lead.
On IAHS’s first possession, they got one first down but eventually had to punt.
With Mooreville driving on their second possession, Tae Chandler got a big interception to help keep the deficit at 7-0. That lead didn’t last long as Isaac Smith ran it in for a 23 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
Mooreville answered quickly with a 9 yard pass TD and a 14-7 lead. The Indians didn’t let that score dwindle their offensive rhythm as Ty Davis connected with Tae Chandler for a 3 yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 at the end of one.
Mooreville scored in the opening minute of the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead. That would be the last time the Troopers scored for a while.
IAHS went on a 49-0 scoring run through the next two quarters to put an exclamation point on their division championship status.
The Indians walked away with a 70-36 victory to finish the regular season 9-1 (5-0 in Division 1-4A).
Game Notes:
IAHS scored seven touchdowns on the ground.
Four Indians had multiple touchdowns on the night.
Gavin Freeman and Tae Chandler had an interception a piece on defense.
IAHS will host the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday. Tickets can only be purchased through GoFan.