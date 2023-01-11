Coming off nice non-division wins, Itawamba AHS was looking to keep the momentum going with big division matchups against the Tishomingo County Braves. The Lady Indians knew they’d have their hands full with the number one team in Class 4A, while the Indians had the opportunity to maintain a tight grip on the two seed in division play.
(G) Tishomingo County 50, Itawamba AHS 45
The Itawamba Lady Indians gave the number one team in Class 4A all they could handle, but the Lady Indians couldn’t convert necessary free throws to complete the upset, only converting 11 of 25.
The Lady Indians trailed 13-12 after one. In the second, they held the Lady Braves to one field goal in the period to take a 23-22 lead into the break.
IAHS extended their lead to 37-34 into the final period thanks to good defense and rebounding But the fourth belonged to the Lady Braves. Tish County outscored IAHS 16-8 to take the 50-45 division victory. IAHS fell to 9-8 (2-3 in Division 1-4A).
Olivia Smith led IAHS with 14. Kelsei Dilworth added 13.
“My girls took our game plan and executed to perfection," IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. "Proud of the effort, heart, and intensity they played with. Things are starting to click. If we shoot 50% from the free throw line, we win the game.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 80, Tishomingo County 56
After a hot shooting night on Tuesday, the Indians continued their hot streak against Tishomingo County.
IAHS used a balanced attack in the first quarter to take a 17-13 lead. The second quarter was the Tim Holliday show. The junior scored 15 points in the quarter, and IAHS led 35-21 at the break.
Holliday continued his hot shooting in the third. The Indians forced multiple turnovers and to score in transition, outscoring the Braves 28-13 to take a 63-34 lead into the final period.
IAHS controlled the tempo in the fourth quarter cruised to the 80-56 division victory.
Holliday led the Indians with 38 points. KeShun Wilson chipped in 13. IAHS improved to 7-9 (3-2 in Division 1-4A).
“That’s two games in a row we’ve looked good on offense, but I was more impressed with our defense and rebounding,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “We limited them to one shot just about every possession.”
(B) Marion County (AL) 58, Itawamba AHS 51
Following their division victory over Tishomingo County, the Itawamba Indians traveled to Florence, Alabama to face out-of-state foe Marion County.
IAHS came out flat, trailing 14-9 after one quarter. In the second, turnovers plagued the Indians as Marion County extended their lead to seven at the break, 30-23.
The Indians trailed by as many as 12 and never could make up for the slow start, falling 58-51.
Tim Holliday led the Indians with 13. Ben Orr chipped in 10. IAHS fell to 7-10 on the season.
(G) Itawamba AHS 67, Okolona 47
The first game of the new year was a sluggish one for the IAHS Lady Indians last Tuesday.
Lackluster defense and poor shooting was the theme in the first half. Okolona led 12-11 after one. In the second quarter, IAHS gained a little composure to tie the game at 29 heading into the break.
The Lady Indians dominated the second half, opening the third quarter on an 8-0 run and taking a 44-35 lead after three.
Kelsei Dilworth scored 10 of her game-high 24 in the fourth. The Lady Indians controlled the fourth, winning convincingly 67-47. Abbie Leathers added 14 and Carly Shells chipped in 10.
(B) Itawamba AHS 80, Okolona 73
IAHS and Okolona put on a three-point barrage in Tuesday's non-division contest.
The Indians started slow, trailing 11-4 early on, but they ended the first quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 17-14 and never looked back. Hunter Parker got hot from three in the second quarter, connecting on three treys to help IAHS to a 39-29 halftime lead.
A third-quarter push by Okolona in the third reduced the IAHS lead to 60-58 after three, but the Indians knocked down free throws in the fourth to take the 80-73 victory.
Grant Hutton and Hunter Parker had 19 points apiece. Tim Holliday added 18, while Ethan Johnson chipped in 14.
Next up
The Indians and Lady Indians returned to action Tuesday night at Caledonia. The IAHS squads will then travel to Shannon on Friday, Jan. 13.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.