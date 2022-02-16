The Itawamba AHS Indians looked a little rough around the edges in their 2022 season opener Monday at Pontotoc.
But that's to be expected on a ballclub starting three freshmen and a sophomore.
Despite the youth in the lineup, the Indians (0-1) held their own against the Warriors (1-0) before falling 7-4.
Cooper Waddle took the mound for the visiting Indians, and even on a pitch count the southpaw freshman tallied 10 strikeouts with three walks in his season debut.
Pontotoc tallied one run in the first and carried a 3-0 lead into the fifth, but that's when IAHS's offense came alive. Junior Zion Ashby got the Indians on the board with an RBI double that put runners on second and third with no outs.
That set the table for Waddle, who helped his own cause with a rope to centerfield that drove in two more. Senior William Blake's sacrifice fly plated a fourth run to give the Indians their first lead, 4-3.
Itawamba's advantage would be shortlived, however. Pontotoc answered in the next frame with two runs of their own, taking a 5-4 lead. The Warriors padded their lead in the sixth with another pair of scores and held off the Indians the rest of the way to secure the victory.
The Indians will get another shot at the Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Pontotoc.