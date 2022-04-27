Itawamba Agricultural High School's boys golf team played dominant golf on April 19 as they won the Region 2-4A title at Pontotoc Country Club for the second consecutive year with a team score of 331.
The team ran away from their 2-4A competitors last Tuesday, finishing 32 strokes better than second-place South Pontotoc High School and 69 strokes ahead of third-place Caledonia High School.
For individual medalist honors, the fight at the top was one between teammates with IAHS finishing first, second and third in the tournament. Lawson Burton shot an 80 to best Jeremiah Bell, who shot an 81, by one stroke. Carter Wood finished right behind them with an 84. Rounding out the scoring for IAHS was Braeden Dobbs with an 86, Brantley Wiygul at 93 and Solomon Smith with a 97.
Burton, who has finished as medalist at multiple events this year, was humble but proud of the work he has put in to achieve success. But when asked about his individual accomplishment, he quickly refocused the attention back on the team.
"I was able to put in the hard work and to win it as an individual. It showed me that, when I actually put in the hard work, I can get something from it," Burton explained.
"My team and I, we all play against each other and push each other to play better and push each other harder," Burton added. "All the hard work and late night practices paid off."
Bell, who has also finished as medalist twice this season, believes the team's experience at the region tournament this season only helps the Indians as they prepare and compete at state in the coming weeks.
"Last year was everyone's first [time] going to state, so that knocks the nervousness about going off," Bell said. "We all know the course state is played at well, and I think with some more hard work we can bring the state title back to Fulton."
Thus far, the 2022 season has been a good one for IAHS. They've won eight events outright this spring, finished second once and third once. Wood said the season has been nice for the Indians, and he shared a bit of his personal golf philosophy when on the course: "When in doubt, hybrid comes out."
IAHS head coach Chuck Domino explained how the team's chemistry and experience has built the Indians into a formidable opponent at every event they play, but says IAHS will have their work cut out for them at the state tournament.
"This group of guys have been playing together for a couple of years now. When one is not having his best day, it seems someone else is able to pick him up for that match," Domino said. "We have our work cut out for us in the state tournament, because Ripley, New Albany and a couple of the south teams are playing really well. We look forward to the challenge."
IAHS has had much success at Pontotoc Country Club in recent years. The Indians plan to use their knowledge of the course to their advantage when they play for the Class 4A state championship on May 2-3 in Pontotoc.