PONTOTOC- Itawamba AHS boys and girls soccer teams battled in evenly-matched division contests against Pontotoc on Dec. 16. In the end both games were carbon-copies of each other, 1-1 stalemates that were ultimately decided via penalty kick shootouts. 

