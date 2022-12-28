PONTOTOC- Itawamba AHS boys and girls soccer teams battled in evenly-matched division contests against Pontotoc on Dec. 16. In the end both games were carbon-copies of each other, 1-1 stalemates that were ultimately decided via penalty kick shootouts.
Lady Warriors v. IAHS
Pontotoc and Itawamba AHS played to a scoreless first half. There was no score until the 66th minute when the Lady Warriors’ Paola Gomez executed a beautiful corner kick to set up Kareli Mendoza right at the goal, who put PHS up 1-0.
In the 69th minute the Lady Indians tied the game up on a goal from Olivia Smith. It remained tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. In the first 10-minute overtime period Itawamba got a few good looks at the goal, but they did not convert. It was still 1-1 after a second 10-minute overtime.
It then proceeded into penalty kicks. Gomez, Avery Walton and Shelby Tigner made their shots for Pontotoc, while Melanie Holt, Smith and Kylee King made their shots for the Lady Indians for a 3-3 tie. Mendoza drilled the ball into the back of the net on the first shot of sudden death. Avery Hillhouse then made an attempt for the Lady Indians, which was stopped on a nice save by Pontotoc goalie Jaycie Walker to give the Lady Warriors the victory.
Warriors v. IAHS
Eddie Nolasco had a nice run at the goal early in the boys game, but the Indian goalkeeper came out and just barely corralled the ball to keep it from getting past him. In the final minute of the first half, Crossland Malone scored to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
In the 45th minute Itawamba came up with a goal to tie it up 1-1. Despite solid opportunities for both teams, neither could score during the remainder of regulation. The same 1-1 stalemate held through two 10-minute overtimes.
The Indians prevailed by a single goal in the penalty kick shootout to pick up the win.
