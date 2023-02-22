Mantachie opens season with shutout of Ripley
Mantachie softball took on Ripley last Monday, Feb. 13. With ace pitcher Ramsey Montgomery in the circle, the Lady Mustangs held the Lady Tigers scoreless on the way to an 11-0 victory.
Montgomery held Ripley to three hits in five innings, striking out 11 before the 10-run rule took effect to earn the win. Kassie McKenzie took the loss for Ripley, giving up 11 runs on nine hits while striking out three.
Allysa Gray led the Lady Mustangs at the plate, driving in four runs on a double and a home run. Gray, Montgomery, Campbell Guin and Annsleigh Justice all tallied two hits in the contest.
Mantachie next faced Thrasher on Tuesday night. Results from that game were not available at press time.
Tremont softball opens season with victory
Tremont Attendance Center’s softball team opened their season last Monday, Feb. 13, at Thrasher High School. The Lady Eagles won 19-8 over the Lady Rebels. Tremont played their first home game of the 2023 season Friday against Aberdeen High School.
The Lady Eagles went to the plate in the bottom of the first inning after a quick three-up-three-down top half. Leadoff batter Paige Black reached, then moved to second base on an infield single by Eme Lundy. A double steal put two runners in scoring position. Leia Miller and Kylee Letson each drove in a run with RBI groundouts. Tremont led 2-0 at the end of the first.
The Lady Bulldogs went quietly in the second inning. Abby Taylor led off the home half of the inning with a single to right field and reached second on an error. Taylor stole third and scored on a bunt by Abbey Sweat. Sweat was safe on the play. Chloe Durham reached on a bunt and a double steal put two runners in scoring position for Black, who doubled to drive in both. Lundy then hit a bunt single that scored Black to put Tremont up 6-0. A single by Zoee Williams drove in the final two runs of the frame for Tremont. They led 8-0 after two complete.
Lundy, who started in the circle for Tremont, struck out the first Aberdeen batter of the third inning but a dropped third strike, on what would have been the second out, put a runner on base. The runner advanced to third on throwing errors and scored on a groundout. Tremont went to the bottom of the third inning up 8-1.
Aberdeen made a pitching change after Lundy drove in the second and third run of the inning with a single. The new pitcher didn’t record an out in the game. Miller reached to put two on for Letson who drove in both runners with a single. Williams followed with a double to plate two runs. Taylor walked, then a bunt by Bryleigh Marks to score Williams ended the game with a final score of 16 -1.
The Lady Eagles played at Shannon High School Monday, Feb. 20, and will be on the road at Baldwyn High School on Feb. 24.
IAHS tennis opens season with sweep of Nettleton
The first match of the season for the IAHS tennis team was scheduled for Feb. 16 against Tupelo Christian Preparatory School in Tupelo, but it was canceled due to the day’s severe weather.
Delayed by 24 hours, IAHS opened their 2023 season at home against Nettleton High School on Friday evening on the campus of Itawamba Community College. The Indians swept the Tigers in all of their matches, winning 7-0.
IAHS played at Saltillo on Feb. 20 and will be at home Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 with matches against North Pontotoc and Belmont, respectively.