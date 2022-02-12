The Itawamba AHS Lady Indians have struggled to score all season.
However, they had one of their best quarters of the season in their Region 1-4A Tournament opener, racing out to a 15-7 lead and never looking back.
IAHS extended its lead to 23-14 at the break by forcing multiple turnovers with their full court press. In the second half, IAHS continued to force turnovers and extend their lead, leading 35-23 after the third quarter. The Lady Indians held Caledonia to six points in the 4th quarter and won 46-29. The win clinched their spot in the Class 4A Playoffs.
Freshman Kelsei Dilworth shot the Lady Indians to victory, connecting on five 3-pointers on her way to 19 points. Kiyyah Adams added 10.
Tishomingo County 51 Itawamba AHS 24
Tishomingo County came into the region tournament on a three-game losing streak, so the Lady Indians had the opportunity to play a team looking for redemption.
IAHS kept it close early, but the Lady Indians trailed 19-7 after one. In the second quarter, Tish County extended the lead with their pressure defense, leading 33-16 at the half. The Lady Indians couldn’t get any offense going and fell 51-24.
Kiyyah Adams led IAHS with 13 points.
Mooreville 38 Itawamba AHS 34
In the consolation game, it was a lopsided foul advantage for the Lady Troopers as they shot 40 free throws for the game while the Lady Indians only shot seven.
IAHS led 6-5 after one and only trailed 15-12 at the break, but its offensive output fell off in the third period. Mooreville took a 7-point lead into the fourth. The Lady Indians couldn’t overcome the deficit even though they outscored Mooreville in the 4th quarter and fell 38-34.
The Lady Indians will be the number four seed out of Region 1-4A and will face the number one seed out of Region 2-4A in the first round of the Class 4A Tournament.