*Editor's note: Each week The Times will post weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.

Basketball

Tremont Boys over Mars Hill 50-40

Mantachie Boys over East Union 75- 43

Mantachie Boys defeated by Wheeler 34-52

Mantachie Girls over Lake Cormorant 46-43

IAHS Lady Indians defeated by Calhoun City 50-21

Bowling

MHS Boys won 4 of the 6 games with a total pin count of 2260, while

IAHS had a total pin count of 2116.

IAHS girls won 5 of the 6 games with a total pin count of 2220, while MHS

girls had a total pin count of 1978.

Soccer

IAHS Boys 1 North Pontotoc 2

Lady Indians 8 North Pontotoc 1

