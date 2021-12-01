Itawamba Scoreboard Dec 1, 2021 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save *Editor's note: Each week The Times will post weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.BasketballTremont Boys over Mars Hill 50-40Mantachie Boys over East Union 75- 43Mantachie Boys defeated by Wheeler 34-52Mantachie Girls over Lake Cormorant 46-43IAHS Lady Indians defeated by Calhoun City 50-21BowlingMHS Boys won 4 of the 6 games with a total pin count of 2260, whileIAHS had a total pin count of 2116.IAHS girls won 5 of the 6 games with a total pin count of 2220, while MHSgirls had a total pin count of 1978.SoccerIAHS Boys 1 North Pontotoc 2Lady Indians 8 North Pontotoc 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 42° Fair Fulton, MS (38843) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 6:00 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News MDE releases kindergarten readiness results 13 min ago News Potential new summer food service program sponsors sought for 2022 13 min ago Itawamba Times Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots 13 min ago Sports Mantachie basketball roundup 13 min ago Sports Itawamba Scoreboard 13 min ago Itawamba Times NMMC presents DAISY Award to Turner 43 min ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times