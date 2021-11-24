*Editor's note: Each week The Times will post a weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.

Basketball

IAHS girls lost to Saltillo, 47-37

IAHS boys lost to Saltillo, 59-38

IAHS boys lost to Booneville, 85-40

IAHS girls lost to Booneville, 75-42

Mantachie boys lost to Falkner, 68-55

Mantachie boys defeated Hatley, 44-26

Mantachie girls defeated Hatley, 60-43

Tremont High School girls lost to Jumpertown, 58-35

Tremont High School girls lost to South Pontotoc, 65-26

Tremont JV boys lost to Hamilton, 15-13

Tremont High School girls lost to Hamilton, 41-39

Tremont Varsity boys defeated Hamilton, 52-38

Soccer

IAHS boys defeated TCPS, 7-0

IAHS girls defeated TCPS, 4-3

IAHS girls defeated Pontotoc, 1-0

