Itawamba Scoreboard Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save *Editor's note: Each week The Times will post a weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.BasketballIAHS girls lost to Saltillo, 47-37IAHS boys lost to Saltillo, 59-38IAHS boys lost to Booneville, 85-40IAHS girls lost to Booneville, 75-42Mantachie boys lost to Falkner, 68-55Mantachie boys defeated Hatley, 44-26Mantachie girls defeated Hatley, 60-43Tremont High School girls lost to Jumpertown, 58-35Tremont High School girls lost to South Pontotoc, 65-26Tremont JV boys lost to Hamilton, 15-13Tremont High School girls lost to Hamilton, 41-39Tremont Varsity boys defeated Hamilton, 52-38SoccerIAHS boys defeated TCPS, 7-0IAHS girls defeated TCPS, 4-3IAHS girls defeated Pontotoc, 1-0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 35° Clear Fulton, MS (38843) Today Partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 6:33 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News It’s time to stop Pecan theft in Mississippi 1 hr ago News IAHS Junior earns perfect ACT score 1 hr ago News Samaritan's Market bringing Christmas cheer with annual Samaritan's Tree 1 hr ago News New Itawamba County Jail is taking shape 1 hr ago News Boys Scouts taking food donations during Fulton Christmas Parade 1 hr ago News Red Cross officials encouraging extra precautions after increase in residential fires 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times