Itawamba Scoreboard Dec 8, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save *Editor's note: Each week The Times will post a weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.BasketballSmithville TournamentTremont Boys 46 – Hatley -21Tyler Whitaker -14 points Jacob South-17 pointsTremont Boys 43- Smithville- 51Hayden Robinson 14 points, Tyler Whitaker 12 pointsLady Eagles 48 Hatley - 39Mallory Holley 17 points, Paige Gillespie 15 points, Saige Black 11 pointsLady Eagles 29- Vardaman 34Mallory Holley 11 pointsTremont Eagles 46 Vardaman 34Hayden Robinson 17 points, Tyler Whitaker 15 pointsLady Eagles 20 – Thrasher 34 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 42° Partly Cloudy Fulton, MS (38843) Today Clearing skies after some morning light rain. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 6:27 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Opinion LIBRARY MUSINGS: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! 46 min ago Sports Mustangs split against Cardinals 46 min ago Sports Lady Indians, Indians open division play with wins 46 min ago Sports Itawamba Scoreboard 46 min ago Sports Moore selected to MAAA Hall of Fame 46 min ago Sports Indians improve to 7-1 with win at ASU midsouth 46 min ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times