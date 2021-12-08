*Editor's note: Each week The Times will post a weekly scores as they are submitted to us. Scores can be submitted to kimberly.roberts@journalinc.com.

Basketball

Smithville Tournament

Tremont Boys 46 – Hatley -21

Tyler Whitaker -14 points Jacob South-17 points

Tremont Boys 43- Smithville- 51

Hayden Robinson 14 points, Tyler Whitaker 12 points

Lady Eagles 48 Hatley - 39

Mallory Holley 17 points, Paige Gillespie 15 points, Saige Black 11 points

Lady Eagles 29- Vardaman 34

Mallory Holley 11 points

Tremont Eagles 46 Vardaman 34

Hayden Robinson 17 points, Tyler Whitaker 15 points

Lady Eagles 20 – Thrasher 34

