ict-2022-12-07-sports-iahs-bowl.jpeg

Fulton's Chloe Digby, left, and Ace Rogers, right, were the two top scorers during last Wednesday's match against Nettleton.

 Courtesy

TUPELO - In bowling, it is not always the big strike that ultimately decides the match, it is the consistent team effort and balanced scoring. On Wednesday, Itawamba AHS and Nettleton boys and girls bowling teams competed on the lanes at Event Zona in Tupelo in a tune-up match before regionals.

