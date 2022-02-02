Tremont Attendance Center played a pair of midweek home games before finishing last week on the road at Wheeler.
01/23 Tremont vs. Kossuth
Tremont hosed Kossuth last Tuesday with the boys picking up a win and the girls losing to the Lady Aggies.
(G)Kossuth 56, Tremont 42
Tremont was unable to overcome a 29-12 halftime deficit in the loss. Freshman Abbie Leathers led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Senior Mallory Holley hit three 3-pointers and finished the game with 15 points.
(B) Tremont 59, Kossuth 43
Senior Hayden Robinson scored 24 points in the first half, and senior Tyler Whitaker added 13 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the Eagles a win.
Robinson finished the game with 27 points, Whitaker had 17 and senior Jacob South scored 10 in the victory.
01/27 Tremont vs. Vina
Both Tremont teams picked up wins on senior night against the Vina Red Devils.
(G) Tremont 50, Vina 40
Sophomore Saige Black put the first points on the scoreboard Thursday night when she hit a 3-pointer, her first of five, on the opening possession. The 3-pointer was the theme of the quarter for the Lady Eagles as their first four field goals were from beyond the arc. Tremont led 13-9 at the end of the quarter.
Leathers opened the second by forcing a turnover, driving the length of the floor and converting the layup. The Lady Eagles led 26-14 at the half.
The second half started slow for the home team as they failed to score until Holley hit a free throw midway through the period, but Vina also struggled to score and couldn’t close the gap. Tremont led 36-26 at the end of the third and won with a final score of 50-40.
Tremont hit nine 3-pointers in the win. Black led the team with 17 points, Holley scored 13 and Leathers added nine.
(B) Tremont 43, Vina 25
The Eagles only led 3-0 two minutes into the game. After a timeout by Tremont head coach Brady Ramey, they went on an explosive run and finished the first quarter up 22-5.
By midway through the second period, bench players began subbing in for the Eagles’ starters with Tremont continuing to score almost at will while the Red Devils offense continued to struggle against the Eagles’ defense. Tremont led 39-8 at the half. With a running clock in the second half and younger players getting extensive playing time, the Eagles won 43-25.
Robinson led with 13 points and South scored nine points in the win.
The teams played at Wheeler Friday night. The girls fell 46-21. The boys were edged 34-31. Whitaker scored 10 points in the loss, and South added eight.
The Eagles are 21-8 and the Lady Eagles sit at 6-15. Tremont closes out the regular season this week. They hosted Hamilton last night and will face Mantachie at home on Friday.