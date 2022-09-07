Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Tremont Attendance Center and Itawamba Agricultural High School cross country teams competed in the TCPS Twilight in Belden Thursday evening at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. Tremont’s girls finished second in the 1A-3A girls race and the boys finished third in the 1A-3A boys event. IAHS’s girls placed seventh in the 4A-6A girls event while the boys finished 13th in the boys 4A-6A race.
The Lady Eagles were led by Paige Gillespie who finished sixth with a time of 26:49.70 in the 5,000-meter race. Sarah Sims and Emma Harris finished inside the top-10 in seventh and ninth place, respectively. Lillie Lentz placed 14th, Kara George 20th, Layla Kent 27th and Sondra Carlson 64th.
Alex Ocana-Puig was the first Eagle across the finish line. His time of 21:52.19 put him in ninth place. Caleb Neal finished 16th, Andrew Curtis 18th, Pierre Nackaerts 27th, Braxton Lovvorn 35th, Shaun Burroughs 39th, Nate Ruffin 52nd, Drake Garcia 59th, Hector Chen 64th, Nick Risner 76th and Logan Roberts 81st.
IAHS's top runners in the 4A-6A girls race were Reagan Hayes in 33rd and Sidney Strother 35th. Mollianne Allen finished 41st, Emily Jane Riley 58th, Lauren Guntharp 77th, Emily McCasland 96th, Adaiza Isby 112th and Laney Hill 130th.
Karsten Bailey led the Indians in 60th. Reece Hill was 71st place. Ashton Johnson 73rd, Chase Partlow 103rd, Clay Caygle 130th, John Harris 148th and Jacob Van Dyke 160th.
Tremont’s junior high boys team finished sixth in the one-and-a-half mile race. In 20th place, Casey Myers led the Eagles. Casen Sturdivant was 23rd, Carson Robinson 24th, Cooper Platt 46th, Tripp Moore 68th, Alex Stanford 71st, Nathan Crenshaw 72nd, A.J. Fortune 73rd and Quinton Phipps 74th. Kensley White was 10th in the girls junior high race. Also running for Tremont was Olivia Gillespie in 25th and Caylee Neal 27th.
Tremont runs again this weekend at the Mooreville Invitational. IAHS will be back in action on Sept. 17 at the Saltillo Invitational.