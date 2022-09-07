Tremont Attendance Center and Itawamba Agricultural High School cross country teams competed in the TCPS Twilight in Belden Thursday evening at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. Tremont’s girls finished second in the 1A-3A girls race and the boys finished third in the 1A-3A boys event. IAHS’s girls placed seventh in the 4A-6A girls event while the boys finished 13th in the boys 4A-6A race.

