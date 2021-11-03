Lady Indians drop season opener By CODY SPENCER Special to The Times Nov 3, 2021 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Itawamba Lady Indians opened up their hoops season against the preseason number one team in Class 1A, the Biggersville Lady Lions.You could tell it was the season opener for both teams as turnovers and missed shot were the story of the first half, but the Lady Lions led 12-4 after one, and led 26-13 at half.In the second half, the Lady Indians turned up the defensive pressure and got some easy layups to pull within 33-24 after three.There was a lid on the basket in the fourth however for the Lady Indians, and they fell 48-36.Kiyah Adams led the Lady Indians with 20 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lady Indians Iahs Basketball Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 45° Rain Shower Fulton, MS (38843) Today Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 6:03 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Fulton garbage prices set to increase 19 min ago Sports Lady Indians drop season opener 19 min ago Sports Indians fall to East Mississippi in season finale 19 min ago Sports Indians throttle Troopers 19 min ago Sports Mustangs slip in regular season finale to Booneville 19 min ago Itawamba Times October Red Hat News: Visiting Crossroads Ranch 49 min ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times