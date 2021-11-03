The Itawamba Lady Indians opened up their hoops season against the preseason number one team in Class 1A, the Biggersville Lady Lions.

You could tell it was the season opener for both teams as turnovers and missed shot were the story of the first half, but the Lady Lions led 12-4 after one, and led 26-13 at half.

In the second half, the Lady Indians turned up the defensive pressure and got some easy layups to pull within 33-24 after three.

There was a lid on the basket in the fourth however for the Lady Indians, and they fell 48-36.

Kiyah Adams led the Lady Indians with 20 points.

