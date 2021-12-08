The Lady Indians (6-3) trailed by 31 points in the second half and rallied to make it a 14-point deficit in before dropping a 70-54 decision to the Lady Greyhounds.
"We let parts of the game that we had no control over get in our heads," said Coach Robin Porter. "We got frustrated and didn't play our brand of basketball, but that's part of the game. Hopefully, this will help us when we go on the road to some really tough environments when we start back conference play."
The Lady Greyhounds (6-6) jumped out to an 8-0 lead before ICC could find its first basket of the game. Mid-South would push their way out to a 15-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter and would close the second quarter on a 16-2 run to take a commanding 39-14 lead at the break. The Lady Indians answered with a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter to make it a 54-33 contest and eventually shrunk the lead to 14 before the Lady Greyhounds picked up the win.
ICC was tagged with a season-high 31 fouls. The Lady Greyhouds made good on 16 of 31 trips to the free throw line while the Lady Indians made six of their 16 attempts.
Nadia Gillespie led the Lady Indians with 15 points.
The Lady Indians will look to rebound Monday when they host Northeast (3-6, 1-0 MACCC) at 5:30 p.m. The game will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red.