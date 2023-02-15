After securing the number three seed out of Division 1-4A last week, the Itawamba Lady Indians made the long trek across the state to open the Class 4A playoffs against the Clarksdale Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Indians struggled from the start. Turnovers plagued IAHS, with nine in the first quarter, which allowed Clarksdale to jump out to an 8-3 lead after one.
In the second, IAHS gained a little composure on offense. The Lady Indians attacked the paint and got to the free throw line, but they still trailed 15-11 at the break.
IAHS kept it close in the third. They cut the lead to three on a couple of occasions, but the Lady Wildcats led 31-22 heading into the final period. The visiting Lady Indians could never get enough offense to keep up.
The 43-29 loss ended the Lady Indians season.
“We struggled, bad, tonight," Lady Indians head coach Anna Porter said. "Turnovers were our Achilles heal. Every time we got within striking distance, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot.
"This loss stings, but I have to commend my team for the turnaround," Porter added. "Last year we only won six games, and this year we finished 15-13. This senior class has been with me from the beginning, and I thank them for their commitment through the ups and downs. They’ve helped lay the foundation for the future. Now it’s time to start building toward continued success next year.”
Kelsei Dilworth and Abbie Leathers had seven points apiece in the loss. This was the first winning season for the Lady Indians since the 2015-2016 season.
IAHS boys host playoff game Tuesday
Despite falling to Corinth 47-46 in the Division 1-4A Championship last week, the Itawamba AHS boys team earned a bye in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Indians opened the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night, hosting Clarksdale. The game's result was not available by press time.