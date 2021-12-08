Itawamba Agricultural High School's soccer teams each played a pair of matches last week. The teams split against North Pontotoc on Tuesday night and swept Mooreville in their division 2-4A opener.
11/30 - IAHS vs. North Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 8, North Pontotoc 1
The Lady Indians opened the match with five goals in the first half and scored three times in the second to take the 8-1 win. IAHS played stout defense in the lopsided victory and allowed only one North Pontotoc goal.
Eighth-grader Melanie Holt had a hat trick in the match when she scored three goals. Senior Jenna Claire Johnson found the back of the net twice and made two assists. Fellow senior Elizabeth Gann recorded a goal and an assist, and junior Julianna Motes had two goals and one assist.
(B) North Pontotoc 2, IAHS 1
IAHS junior Brantley Wiygul scored in the first half of the match off an assist from junior Frank Rodriguez. The Vikings were scoreless in the first half but netted the equalizer in the second and won the match in a shoot out.
12/2 IAHS at Mooreville
(G) IAHS 3, Mooreville 0
The defending 2-4A champs opened division play at Mooreville last Thursday. Motes scored twice and Gann once in the Lady Indians' win. Johnson, Holt and sophomore Ava Logan each recorded an assist.
(B) IAHS 5, Mooreville 2
Like the Lady Indians, the Indians are are defending division champions and picked up a decisive 5-2 win in their opener. Senior Kiefer Martin and sophomore Cody Jones scored two goals, each. Rodriguez netted a goal. Junior Evan Conner had a pair of assists and Wiygul had one.
The Lady Indians are 8-1 (1-0), and the Indians are 5-4 (1-0.) The teams played South Pontotoc last night at home and will host Shannon Friday at Indian Stadium.