FULTON – The Amory Lady Panthers’ physical play kept things close for the majority of the game, but it was not enough to seal the win as the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians went on a 12-1 run to secure a 38-31 victory on Friday.
“We started out really rough because we weren’t crashing the boards, and I told them that rebounding would determine who would win,” Itawamba AHS coach Anna Porter said. “We finally realized towards the end just how important rebounding was, and that helped us get the win.”
The Lady Panthers got off to a solid start in the first, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after baskets from Asia Ivy and Jolie Kate Cox, but Itawamba AHS stormed back with a 9-0 run led by Kilie Edwards, Maurie Wilson and Layla Wilson. A layup by Ivy cut the Lady Indians’ lead to 9-8 going into the second.
Kelsei Dilworth and Layla Wilson added to Itawamba’s lead to start the second, but a three-pointer by Madison Sykes and a fast-break layup from Cox tied the score at 13-13 going into halftime.
Baskets from Cox and Adrianna Buckingham helped Amory take a 20-15 lead in the third, but Itawamba answered with buckets from Madison Dabbs and Carly Shells to tie the game at 21-21 with 55 seconds remaining. The Lady Indians went into the fourth with a 24-23 lead after Maurie Wilson drained a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Ashanti Smith opened the fourth by knocking down a pair of free throws and drilling a three-pointer to give Amory a 28-24 lead. Sykes also put in a pair of free throws to maintain the Lady Panthers’ lead later in the quarter.
A three-pointer by Layla Wilson with 2:05 remaining gave the Lady Indians the momentum to go on a 12-1 run with baskets from Edwards and Shells to close out the game.
“That three by Layla is what really set it off for us and gave us the momentum to finish strong,” Porter said. “Kilie (Edwards) came in and gave us good defensive minutes as well.”
Smith and Cox both finished with nine points, while Ivy added six points for Amory.
For Itawamba AHS, Layla Wilson finished with a team-high 12 points, while Edwards added nine points in the win.
(B) Itawamba AHS 53, Amory 41
The Indians came out of the gate firing from the three-point line as they knocked down 10 threes on the night to pick up a 53-41 win over Amory on Friday.
“We had a lot of good looks tonight, and I want my team to take those shots all the time when they’re open,” Itawamba AHS coach Darryl Wilson said. “We were just taking what the defense gave us all night.”
Keshun Wilson and Hunter Parker kicked the first quarter off with back-to-back three-pointers, but Quaid Johnson, CD Bolton and Kobe Williams tied the game at 6-6 with baskets. Tim Holliday scored eight straight points for the Indians later in the quarter to add to the score before Bolton cashed in a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the score to 14-9.
The Indians gained their first double-digit lead at 19-9 after buckets from Holliday and Parker, but Kanye Stevenson and DeAndre Blair cut into the lead with a pair of layups. A 10-3 run, including a dunk from Grant Hutton, ended the second with the Indians up 29-16.
The Indians outscored the Panthers 13-7 in the third to go up 42-23 heading into the final quarter. Buckets from Hutton, Ben Orr and Holliday extended Itawamba’s lead to 51-25 in the fourth.
Amory finished out the game with a 16-2 run led by Bolton, Ty Hester and Amare Brown.
Bolton notched a team-high 18 points for the Panthers, while Stevenson and Hester both finished with six points.
For the Indians, Holliday scored a game-high 20 points, while Parker added 12 points in the win.
