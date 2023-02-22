The Lady Mustangs earned a playoff bid for the fourth consecutive year during division tournament play. This required the Lady Mustangs to venture into uncharted territory with a road matchup against Division 3-3A champion, Yazoo County. The road environment lived up to expectations of being a hostile one with the odds stacked against the Lady Mustangs, but this scrappy bunch of girls from Mantachie were not intimidated.

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

