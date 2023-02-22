The Lady Mustangs earned a playoff bid for the fourth consecutive year during division tournament play. This required the Lady Mustangs to venture into uncharted territory with a road matchup against Division 3-3A champion, Yazoo County. The road environment lived up to expectations of being a hostile one with the odds stacked against the Lady Mustangs, but this scrappy bunch of girls from Mantachie were not intimidated.
The Lady Mustangs and Yazoo County Lady Panthers opened the scoring in the first quarter at a steady pace and ended the first period with Yazoo County holding a 10-8 advantage. Senior Darby Pitts tallied six points for the Lady Mustangs in the opening frame.
The second period saw the Lady Mustangs settle their adrenaline to turn up the offensive and defensive heat on Yazoo County, with Pitts and fellow senior Abby Patterson adding 7 points and 5 points in the period, respectively. The stingy Lady Mustang defense also held Yazoo County to 6 points to give Mantachie a 22-16 halftime lead.
The tables turned on the Lady Mustangs in the third period, with Yazoo County finding some offensive momentum to outscore the Lady Mustangs 15-10 in the quarter. The fourth period turned up the excitement and intensity as both teams traded blows down to the wire. The Lady Mustangs were able to hold the lead until Yazoo County caught up with them at 43 points each with 4:33 to go in the game. Yazoo County was then able to pull ahead with a 50-45 advantage followed by a Mantachie timeout with 2:55 remaining. The Lady Mustangs stormed back out the timeout and were able to pull within one point, 55-54, with 12.9 seconds to go on a clutch three-pointer by Pitts, who scored 11 in the period. After a quick foul, Yazoo County was able to connect on both of their free throw attempts to push the lead back to the final score of 57-54.
The Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by Pitts and Patterson with 26 points and 15 points, respectively. Of note, MUW signee Pitts notched her 1,700th career point during the contest ending her time as a varsity Lady Mustang with 1,702 career points. The loss also closes out the season for the Lady Mustangs. The Class of 2023 girls (Jana Cate Thompson, Lakyn Cates, Pitts, and Patterson) go out as one of the most successful classes in Mantachie Lady Mustang basketball history going back to their winning the Junior High Itawamba County Championship as eighth graders, participating all their high school years in the state playoffs, and contributing to the most successful playoff run in the program’s history during the 2020-2021 campaign.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&