Last season was historic for the Lady Mustangs. In fact, it was the most successful season, in terms of a playoff push, in program history, with the team advancing all the way to the third round before falling to the eventual State Runner-Up, Calhoun City.
Only two major pieces graduated from that 2021 squad, center Ella Pitts and shooting guard Madison Jones. The former was known her for physicality and toughness in the paint, while the latter finished just shy of 1,000 points in a career plated in consistency and heart.
This campaign will be one forged with some familiar faces, while some lesser-experienced youth will face baptism by fire on a team roster lacking in depth.
Leading the charge will be sharpshooting junior Darby Pitts, last year’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, and one of the state’s top rated players for small school females. Also returning are seniors Nella Jackson at point guard and Jaden Trulove in the post, both of whom are two year starters who the Lady Mustangs will lean on heavily for experience.
New to the starting lineup is junior forward Lakyn Cates, last year’s sixth woman off the bench, bringing a tough-nosed defensive spark to an already scrappy lineup. The fifth starting nod went to junior Abby Patterson, who transferred into Mantachie over the summer by-way of East Union, where she was the Lady Urchins second leading scorer at nine points per game last season.
“We’ve got a good bit of experience coming back in the gym this year mixed in with some young talent,” said head coach Carleigh King, now in her second year leading the Lady Stangs. “I’m excited to get started and see how we build on last year’s success. We’ve got a good group and it’s going to be a lot of fun to keep getting better.”