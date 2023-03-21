Mantachie softball took care of business in two spring break victories, remaining unbeaten heading into Monday night's game at Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc contest marks the Lady Mustangs' final tune-up before division play begins. Mantachie will visit division foe Booneville on Tuesday.
Mantachie 6, Winfield 0
The Lady Mustangs tallied their first of two spring break shutouts, taking down Winfield on Friday in Mantachie.
Ramsey Montgomery dominated in the circle for Mantachie, tossing a complete game as she held the Lady Pirates to no runs on two hits while striking out 19 Winfield batters and walking none.
Mantachie did most of its damage in the fifth inning. With the Lady Mustangs nursing a 1-0 lead coming into the fifth, Campbell Guin knocked in two runs while Lillianna Cates, Annsleigh Justice and Aleah Farris each drove in a run to give the Lady Mustangs a 6-0 advantage.
The Lady Mustangs tallied 11 hits on the day, with Cates and Allysa Gray smacking three hits apiece while and Hailee Spigner registered two of her own.
Mantachie 13, Hickory Flat 0 (4 innings)
The Lady Mustangs rounded out their spring break play with a victory over Hickory Flat which was never in doubt.
Mantachie scored 10 runs in the first and three more in the third on the way to a run-rule shortened win over the Lady Rebels.
Ramsey Montgomery tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 Hickory Flat batters and walking one.
Allysa Gray, Blayne Sturgeon, Annsleigh Justice, Hailee Spigner, Aleah Farris and Allie Ensey all knocked in runs in the first inning for Mantachie.
Mantachie combined for 16 hits on the day. Campbell Guin led the Lady Mustangs at the plate, batting 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Gray tallied a team-leading four RBIs and joined Guin, Ensey, Gray, Justice, Montgomery and Lillianna Cates in knocking multiple hits in the contest.
Montgomery records 1,000th career strikeout
Mantachie ace Ramsey Montgomery tallied her 1,000th career strikeout for the Lady Mustangs varsity squad. She was honored during a ceremony Friday night and presented with the game ball with which she tossed the strikeout marking the momentous milestone.
