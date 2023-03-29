Mantachie softball suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday against the Lady Warriors of Pontotoc, falling 3-0.
Ramsey Montgomery got the starting nod in the circle for the Lady Mustangs. She surrendered three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work.
But Pontotoc's Averi Bridgman stole the show, lasting the complete seven innings to hold Mantachie to five scoreless hits while striking out 14 Lady Mustangs.
Allie Ensey, Abbey Johnson, Blayne Sturgeon and Montgomery each tallied one hit to lead Mantachie at the plate.
The loss dropped Mantachie's record to 9-1.
Mantachie 2, D'Iberville 1
The Lady Mustangs hosted a tournament as their final tune-up for division play. First facing off against D'Iberville, Mantachie came out on top in a pitchers' duel which saw only nine total hits in the contest.
Ramsey Montgomery pitched five innings, surrendering one run on four hits while striking out eight Lady Warriors and walking one.
Lillianna Cates, Allie Ensey, Hailee Spigner, Allysa Gray and Montgomery each tallied one hit, with Cates notching a run-scoring double. Fray drove in the Lady Mustangs' other run.
Mantachie 6, St. Benedict at Auburndale 0
The Lady Mustangs closed out the weekend with a 6-0 shutout of St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.), improving to 11-1 on the season heading into division play this week.
Ramsey Montgomery tossed four scoreless innings, surrendering two hits while striking out eight.
Mantachie racked up all six of its runs in the third inning. Campbell Guin, Lillianna Cates, Blayne Sturgeon and Allie Ensey all notched RBIs in the inning, with Guin slamming a two-run home run. Cates batted 2-for-2 to lead Mantachie at the plate.
The Lady Mustangs began division play this week with a series against Booneville, traveling to Booneville on Tuesday before hosting the Lady Blue Devils on Thursday. The results of Tuesday's game were not available at press time.
