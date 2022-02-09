She’s a baller. There’s really no other way to describe Mantachie High School’s Darby Pitts. The junior has already scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career and is one of her team’s most lethal threats.
Pitts took to the game early and after a successful first year of little league in the fourth grade, she says she fell in love with the sport and it drove her to not only want to become a better player but set big goals for her basketball future.
Pitts says she’s been fortunate to have had a long list of current and former coaches who have helped her develop into the player she is today from her first little league coach, Kristi Montgomery, helping develop her love of the game to her current head coach Carleigh King teaching her how to play with a winning mentality. However, there’s one person that Pitts says is her basketball mentor, Zach Vanstory. She’s been working with Vanstory since her second year of little league in the fifth grade and continues to work with him to improve her game.
“He taught me the fundamentals of the game and how to be a great shooter,” Pitts said. “ I am still playing for him today”
Last season, all of the time spent at practices and doing drills over and over paid off when Pitts along with her Mantachie teammates made history by reaching the state quarter-finals for the first time in program history. While that’s a favorite team memory for Pitts, she says getting to play with her older sister, Ella, has been the highlight of her entire basketball career, and she’s looking forward to getting to play with her younger sister, Georgia, next season.
Pitts has grown her skill set both in the gym at Mantachie High School and by playing travel and AAU ball. She currently plays with the MBA Bobcats, a team she’s played with the last seven years, under coaches Deon Hilliard, Phillip Laney, and Eddie Young.
Her extensive playing time has allowed Pitts to sharpen her skills and develop the talent that has earned her invitations to showcases and elite camps like the GBA Mississippi/Tennessee Showcase and the Mississippi Play Sports Exposure Camp. Pitts has impressed at these events earning MVP awards at multiple camps as she continues her quest to play basketball at the next level.
A First Team All-Division selection a year ago, Pitts continued that success this year. The same week she passed the 1,000 point mark in her career, she was named the Scorebook Live Athlete of the Week in Mississippi after going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and notching a double-double in a win against Kossuth.
Pitts says one of the best ways she can help her teammates is by sharing the lessons she has learned over the years through both success and failure, and it’s in large part due to the impact others have had on her development that she sees sharing what she’s learned as an important contribution to her team.
“I am very thankful for my coaches and teammates, past and present, for their guidance and help. I’m thankful for my family and friends that have helped, supported, and cheered me on throughout my basketball career,” Pitts said. ”Most of all, I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for showing me grace and mercy and blessing me with the opportunities to play and enjoy a game that I truly love.”
With a trip to the playoffs on the line, Pitts and the Lady Mustangs face Water Valley in the opening round of the division 1-3A tournament at Booneville’s Northeast Mississippi Community College Tuesday night.