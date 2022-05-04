Mantachie High School senior Alivia Lindsey represented her school at the Mississippi High School Activities Association Girls Golf Class II State Championship last week in Grenada.
Lindsey opened the tournament with a 110 on day one and shot a 106 on day two for a 22nd-place finish at Dogwoods Golf Club. She qualified for the state tournament after shooting a 96 at the Regional tournament at Iuka Country Club.
IAHS track and field
The Itawamba AHS track and field teams took part in the MHSAA Class 4A State Championships on April 29 in Pearl, with multiple Indians and Lady Indians placing in or outright winning their events.
For the girls, senior Kate Gann took first place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:09.52. She also placed second in the 1,600 meters. Senior Alaina Gordon also took third place in the 200-meter dash for the Lady Indians.
On the boys side, senior Arvesta Troupe placed first in the state in the long jump with a leap of 6 feet, 10 inches.
Mantachie track and field
The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams competed at the MHSAA Class 3A State Championships on April 29.
Senior Tannar Broadway placed third in the 110-meter hurdles for Mantachie with a time of 15.99 seconds.
IAHS baseball
The IAHS baseball program is set to hold its 2022 IAHS Indian Jr. Baseball Camp on June 7-9 at Fulton City Park for players aged 5-15 or grades K-7th. The camp will run from 8-11 a.m. each day and will cost $55 per camper or $50 apiece for siblings.
Participants will receive instruction in proper catching, throwing, fielding, pitching, baserunning and other skills deemed appropriate for their age groups.
The concession stand will be open for campers to purchase snacks and drinks.
Registration forms will be issued to students at Itawamba Attendance Center and also will be available to pick up at IAC, IAHS and City Park.
For more information, call or text IAHS head coach Steve Kerr at 662-587-0622.