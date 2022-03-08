Mantachie head coach BJ Cox succinctly summed up the Mustangs' home game against Wheeler.
"It was ugly, but a win's a win," he said.
The Mustangs slogged their way to a 19-8 victory in a run-rule-shortened five innings Friday night in Mantachie.
Wheeler got on the board with a single run in the first. But the Eagles' lead would be short-lived.
After Luke Ellis and Hunter West reached on an error and a walk, respectively, Greg Raper got the scoring started for the Mustangs with an RBI single to centerfield. What followed was a catastrophic series of miscues from the Eagles, who totaled four errors, two walks and a pass ball as well as surrendering two run-scoring hits in the inning. The result was a 7-1 Mantachie lead.
After holding Wheeler scoreless in the second, the Mustangs padded their lead with four more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Eagles managed to narrow the margin to 11-5 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth, with the Mustangs hurting their own cause to the tune of eight walks, two hit batters and multiple errors. But Mantachie answered with more runs of their own each time to stay ahead and secure the victory.
"We jumped up quick, then just got complacent real quick and let them get back in it," Cox said. "They got a little energy back. We just had to match that, and we finally did."
Austin Miller got the start and the win for the Mustangs, giving up three runs on one hit with four walks and and four strikeouts. Bryson Ford pitched 1⅔ innings in relief, allowing five runs on three hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts of his own. Raper pitched the final 1⅓ innings, holding the Eagles hitless on two walks while striking out three.
"Greg came in and did a good job shutting them down," Cox said.
Ford led the Mustangs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single. Cooper Guin and Luke Ellis each tallied a single and a double, while Raper added a pair of singles. Every starter for Mantachie batted in at least one run, with Ford leading the way with four RBIs while Guin, Luke Ellis, Cory Mills and Evan Summers all drove in two runs apiece.
"They beat us earlier in the week with the same pitching, and we couldn't touch it," Cox said. "They didn't have any overpowering stuff. But our bats came alive the last two games, so let's hope they stay that way."