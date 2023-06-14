Mantachie High School has experienced something of a revolving door in its at coaching positions for its basketball programs in recent years.
But Mantache Athletic Director Ken Adams hopes his most recent coaching hires for the the schools' basketball teams will shut the door on that trend.
The school recently announced the hiring of Brent Khul and Lance Carpenter and Brent Khul to coach the girls' and boys' basketball teams, respectively.
Khul is a fresh face at Mantachie. He brings 17 of experience coaching high school basketball to the table, including assisting at Blue Mountain, Ripley and Middleton (Tenn.) and serving as head coach for Hickory Flat and Nettleton.
Khul said his first priority coming in will be to build relationships with the players, parents and the Mantachie community. The next step will be convincing them to buy in to his system.
"I think that first year is where you really go in and get those kid to work hard for you, figure out what you’re going to have and how you’re going to build it," Khul said.
While entering an unfamiliar school as a new coach might be daunting for some, Khul sees it as an opportunity to improve a struggling Lady Mustangs program from the ground up.
"It’s great going into a new situation with kids that I don’t know where I can bring this program from not having a winning season for a couple years," he said. "I’m extremely excited to be there and looking forward to getting to work."
Adams was pleased Mantachie was able to hire a coach with Khul's résumé to coach the Lady Mustangs.
"We feel very fortunate," Adams said. "Coach Kuhl is an experienced, quality coach, and I think he’s gonna do great things with our kids here at Mantachie."
Carpenter, on the other hand, will be a somewhat familiar face in Mantachie. He served a previous stint as an assistant coach, with his coaching career including three other stops in Mississippi and Louisiana before his return as head coach for the Mustangs. He has worked in education for 14 years and has spent 11 of those years as a head basketball coach.
"One of the reasons I came back was the kids," Carpenter said. "I developed a great relationship with many of those boys. When the opportunity came, it was hard to say no."
Carpenter's experience coaching at McLaurin High School gives him a unique perspective as he takes over coaching the Mustangs. McLaurin, a Class 3A school like Mantachie. During Carpenter's two years coaching the Tigers, The Class 3A state champion came from McLaurin's division. Similarly, the Mustangs share a division with 2022-23 Class 3A champ Booneville.
Carpenter also believes his history of improving struggling teams makes him well-suited to lead the Mustangs.
“Most programs I’ve been with have been struggling when I came in," he said. "That kind of makes Mantachie a good fit. I like the challenge of it.”
With the advantage of already established relationships with players, Carpenter said he's ready to hit the ground running with Mantachie.
"It’s about those players, and they’re the reason that I’m here," he said.
"Coach Carpenter worked here before. We feel very excited to have him back," Adams said. "Along with being a great teacher in the classroom, he’s a great coach for our kids."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.