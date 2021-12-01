With the Thanksgiving break looming it was a short week for the Mustang basketball teams, with a pair of boys games scheduled on Monday and Tuesday in tournament play at New Albany, while the girls played a one-off Tuesday on the campus of Blue Mountain College.
In the first boys contest Mantachie met former 2A divisional rival East Union and controlled the Urchins from the opening tip, leading 19-8 after the first quarter, paced by an early eight points from junior forward Koda Hayles.
Senior Cade Bennett took the reins in the second quarter, erupting for 14 of his game-high 18 points to take a commanding 48-24 lead into halftime, after which the tides never turned and the Urchins were drowned 75-43.
Joining Bennett (18), who rested most of the second half, in double figures were Hayles (12) and fellow junior forward Tyler Edge who broke 10 even in the lopsided affair that saw 11 different Mustangs net a bucket.
In the next day’s action the boys fell for the second time this season to the Wheeler Eagles, but fared slightly better, sliding 52-34, in a game with a single digit divide until the final few minutes.
Just across the Union-Tippah county line the Lady Mustangs found themselves in a barn-burner against the 5A Lake Cormorant Lady Gators, and trailed early 11-20 after the first period before narrowing the gap at two, 28-30 by halftime, thanks to a nine point quarter from junior Darby Pitts.
Through three quarters complete the deficit was still at just four, 36-40, with defense ruling the roost for the duration of the contest, but in the fourth quarter Lady Luck found her stallion, the Lady Mustangs, who despite only managing ten points in the final period, held Lake Cormorant without a single field goal and just three points overall to come from behind and steal the three point victory 46-43.
Pitts led all scorers with 16 points while fellow junior Abby Patterson added 13 of her own, including a clutch seven-for-eight tally from the free throw line.
With school returning to session both teams will settle back in to a regular gauntlet of games, starting Tuesday night with a ticket to Belmont for a date with the always competitive Cardinals and the reigning 3A State Champion Lady Cardinals.