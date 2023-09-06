golf photo 1

Mantachie's Bentley Dill hits his tee shot on the opening hole at Fulton Country Club last week. 

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

It was a one, two, three finish for Mantachie High School boys golf last Thursday at the Mantachie Mustang Invitational at Fulton Country Club. The Mustangs shot a combined 164 for a 21-stroke victory over Smithville High School and Hatley High School.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you