It was a one, two, three finish for Mantachie High School boys golf last Thursday at the Mantachie Mustang Invitational at Fulton Country Club. The Mustangs shot a combined 164 for a 21-stroke victory over Smithville High School and Hatley High School.
Junior Bentley Dill won medalist honors with a 39. Senior Bryson Ford finished one stroke behind him with a 40. Junior Ashton Shelton was third with a 41, T5 – junior Colten Baxten, 44; 8th – junior Jackson Allen, 47; T9 -senior Cory Mills, 48; 14th – seventh-grader Levi Franks, 50; 15th – seventh-grader Benton Bass, 51; T16 – senior Chandler Johnson, 53; T16 – eighth-grader Grayson Cox, 53. The girls lost to Hatley in a scramble style format by two strokes.
Itawamba Agricultural High School played in two events last week on the road at Natchez Trace Golf Club in Saltillo and River Birch Golf Club in Amory.
The IAHS boys won on Tuesday in Saltillo in a four team event against Saltillo High School, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School and Lafayette High School . The Indians shot a combined 151. Senior Jeremiah Bell and junior Braeden Dobbs shared medalist honors; each shot a one-under par, 35. Senior Lawson Burn was fifth with a 38; T9 – eighth-grader Fallon Tucker, 42; 11 – junior Hagan Pearce, 44; %16 – sophomore Wes Wiygul, 47.
IAHS’s girls finished fourth in Saltillo with a combined 114. Freshman Maci Strickland led the IAHS girls with a tie for sixth, shooting a 55. Fellow freshman Maylee Johnson shot a 59 to tie for ninth; T11 – seventh-grader Olivia Stephens, 61; T11 – seventh-grader Addison Graham, 61.
In Amory on Thursday, the IAHS boys team finished second to Amory High School with a combined 316 at the 18 hole event. Saltillo, Houlka Attendance Center and Nettleton High School also played in the event. Bell finished second with a two-over par, 74, and Burton was third with a 75. \T4 – Dobbs, 76; T15 – Wiygul, 91; T15 – Tucker, 91; 17 – Pearce, 93.
