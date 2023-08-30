The Mantachie High School boys golf team opened their season last Thursday with a third place finish at River Burch Golf Club in Amory. Smithville High School won the event. Hamilton High School and Hatley High School also played.
The team shot a combined 180 with junior Bentley Dill’s four-over par, 40 leading the way; he finished tied for fourth place. Senior Bryson Ford was sixth with a 43, T10 – junior Ashton Shelton, 45, T12 – junior Colton Baxter, 47, T14 – senior Cory Mills, 48.
IAHS’s boys team continued their strong start to the season with a 32-stroke win at the New Hope Classic in Columbus and a home win over Mooreville High School.
Both IAHS teams faced six schools at Elm Lake Golf Course: New Hope High School, Starkville High School, Caledonia High School, Pontotoc High School, Choctaw County High School and Houston High School. Senior Lawson Burton carded four birdies with three bogeys and was the only player in the field under par. His one-under par, 71 earned him medalist honors. Senior Jeremiah Bell and junior Braeden Dobbs tied for third with 76s. Sixth – junior Hagan Pearce, 85, 15th -sophomore Wes Wiygul, 85, 16th – eighth-grader Fallon Tucker, 92.
The girls team finished second with a combined score of 220. Freshman Maci Strickland shot a 105 to finish second. 5th- freshman Maylee Johnson, 115, T6 – seventh grader Addison Graham, 116, T13 – eighth-grader Gracie Cole, 124.
The boys team collected their second runaway victory of the week on Thursday with a 30 stroke win over Mooreville at Fulton Country Club.
Dobbs was medalist with a two-under par, 33; he shot a bogey free round with a pair of birdies. Burton shot an even par 35. 3rd – Bell, 36, T6 – Pearce, 45.
IAHS will be on the road Tuesday at the Natchez Trace Golf Club, and Mantachie will play their home opener at Fulton Country Club on Thursday.
