MANTACHIE - Mantachie and Booneville both flexed their offensive muscle with a strong ground game. But in the end, the Mustangs proved they had more weapons to work with.
In a battle for the third seed out of Division 1-3A, Mantachie prevailed over the Blue Devils 28-21.
On its opening possession, Mantachie drove 60 yards and capped the drive with a 10-yard rushing score by Hunter Hester to give the Mustangs an early 7-0 lead.
Neither team scored again until the second quarte when Booneville's Zion Nunn scored on a 2-yard plunge to tie the game at 7.
Both teams traded turnovers on their following possessions, but it was Mantachie who would capitalize. Jackson Voyles recovered a fumble to give the Mustangs a short field, and Levi Ellis finished the drive with a 9-yard scamper to the end zone. Mantachie's 2-point conversion attempt failed, and the Mustangs took a 13-7 lead into the break.
Booneville opened the second half with a 20-yard scoring run to take its first lead of the game, 14-13. The Mustangs responded with a 6-minute-long drive that ended with Luke Ellis breaking free for an 18-yard scoring run to give Mantachie the 21-14 lead through three quarters.
Booneville answered in the fourth with a 5-yard rushing score of its own to tie the game at 21. Both teams traded punts, but Mantachie got the ball with 4:51 left. With the help of a few costly Blue Devil penalties, the Mustangs drove into the red zone to set up Hunter Hester's go-ahead, 14-yard TD run with 13 seconds remaining in the game. On the ensuing kickoff, Mantachie recovered an onside kick and took a knee for the victory.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hunter Hester broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left to seal the Mustang victory.
Point Man: Hunter Hester led the Mustangs' offensive attack. He had 81 rushing yards on 11 carries with 2 touchdowns.
Notes
• Mantachie had 241 yards on the ground.
• Levi Ellis had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.
• Mantachie concludes the regular season with a 7-3 record.
• The Mustangs will be the three seed out of Division 1-3A, and they’ll travel to North Panola to open the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.