Mantachie played Memphis Academy (Tenn.) tight on Friday night for three quarters Friday night.
But the Phoenix found the end zone twice in the final period, holding off the Mustangs to take a 30-12 victory Friday night in Mantachie.
Memphis Academy scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and added a 2-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Mantachie (6-2, 1-1 in 1-3A) answered in the second quarter when Brayden Frazier took an interception back 20 yards to get the Mustangs on the board with 6:42 remaining in the half. The Mustangs trailed 8-6 at halftime.
In the third, the Phoenix took a punt return 40 yards to the house and tacked on another 2-point conversion to take the 16-6 lead. But the Mustangs responded once again, driving deep into Phoenix territory to set up Luke Ellis's 5-yard scoring run to pull the Mustangs within four.
Memphis Academy scored again in the fourth on a 12-yard rush to make it 24-12 with 7:16 remaining. Less than a minute of game time later, the Phoenix scooped up a Mustang fumble and returned it 33 yards to put the game out of reach.
Mantachie quarterback Jaycob Hawkes struggled in the passing game against the Phoenix, completed five of 11 passes for 41 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Mustangs found more success on the ground, rushing 142 yards on 41 carries. Hawkes led all Mantachie rushers with 63 yards on 12 carries. Luke Ellis and Jake Spradling added 30 and 33 yards, respectively.
The two teams gave up costly turnovers as the Mustangs and Phoenix both surrendered two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Mantachie returns to division play Friday when the Mustangs travel to Kossuth for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Early this morning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as
29 degrees expected. For tonight's Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
