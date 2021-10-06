After dropping straight sets on the road Monday at Alcorn Central (10-25, 14-25, 13-25), the Lady Mustangs entered Thursday’s rematch with a chip on their shoulder, looking to prove their worthiness against the reigning 3A North State champions.
Tuesday’s lopsided scores made the matchup with the Lady Bears seem like an afterthought but other than falling behind 1-9 to open the first set, Mantachie went tit for tat during long stretches of the game, equaling Alcorn Central at 6-6 in the second and 7-7 in the third before smaller swings eventually led to their demise.
Thursday proved a different story entirely, with playoff implications largely decided, it was more about a battle for pride and respect, as the Lady Mustangs exploded out of the stables on a 9-0 run in the first set forcing a timeout from the Lady Bears bench.
While the timeout might have stopped the initial run it did little to quell the onslaught from the scrappy Mantachie diggers, who eventually forced a second timeout following a 6-1 run and later closed the set, winning 25-14-just the seventh set Alcorn Central dropped the entire season from a juggernaut schedule that included all of the area’s best teams.
Needing a few minutes to recuperate the Lady Mustangs dropped the second set back to the Lady Bears (10-25) before an exhilarating third set saw the teams trade blows the entire way, needing an extra point to determine a victor, in this case Alcorn by a narrow (24-26) margin, only the third time they had been pushed to extra play this year.
Set four easily went to the class’ defending champs, (12-25), bringing an end to an overall impressive night. Junior Alexis Leach had the best statistical night with a team-high 8 kills (matched by senior Cameron Massey) but also added 19 digs from the back row as well as pairs of aces and assists. Sophomore libero Hailee Spigner led the team defensively with 32 digs, while freshman Lillianna Cates added six kills to her own credit.
The inspiring effort also presented an interesting “what-if” as the team went without leading scorer Bailey Coker this week who was dealing with a non-COVID related illness, and her presence definitely would have made a difference in the Lady Mustangs rotations with a Central team fighting from the ropes all evening.
Possibly the Lady Mustangs best showing of the year, against a far more experienced squad, it was just the second time all season the Lady Bears had been forced to play more than the minimum number of sets in a night, all thanks to the “little engine that could,” who found themselves unwittingly forced into a powerhouse 3A division this year alongside Alcorn Central and Kossuth, who boast a combined record of (37-5-2), with two of the five losses being Alcorn forfeits to Kossuth due to COVID-19 protocols.
With the pair of losses Mantachie falls to an evidently respectable (17-4) on the year with two games remaining; a Monday senior night extravaganza against Falkner and a much anticipated rematch on Tuesday night with Kossuth, who the Lady Stangs pushed to five sets earlier in the year before losing on their home floor.