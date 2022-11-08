The Mantachie Mustangs' 2022 football season came to a close Friday night.
But the Mustangs went down swinging in a 58-41 loss to North Panola in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Even down by four scores, Mantachie drove down the field in the game's final seconds to score on a 5-yard run by senior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes.
"This season has ended, but these guys have accomplished so much," Mantachie coach Ken Adams said. "When the game is out of reach at the end, our guys showed a lot about who they are. They never quit."
The Mustangs' late touchdown ended the scoring; they started the scoring as well. Hawkes found paydirt on a 20-yard catch-and-run to Braedon Sauls that gave Mantachie the early lead in the first quarter.
But North Panola answered, taking the 8-6 lead after a 26-yard scoring scamper and a two-point conversion to close out the opening quarter's scoring.
The Cougars built on their lead with another score before Hawkes' 30-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Hester narrowed the gap. But North Panola tacked on another score to take a 20-12 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Cougars stayed one step ahead of Mantachie, outscoring the Mustangs 38-29 the rest of the way to secure a first-round playoff victory.
Mantachie accrued 395 yards of offense on the night. Hawkes passed for 111 yards and three touchdowns and added another 61 yards and two more scores on the ground. Hester led all Mustangs rushers with 75 yards and a score, while Luke Ellis rushed for another 55 yards. Ellis led all Mantachie pass catchers with two grabs for 47 yards and a touchdown.
But all that offense was not enough to keep pace with North Panola, which racked up 591 total yards, including 386 on the ground.
Mantachie closes the 2022 campaign at 7-4. North Panola (5-6) travels to Amory on Friday to take on the Panthers in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.