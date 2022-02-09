Tremont Attendance Center hosted Mantachie High School Friday evening. Both teams finished their regular seasons with a night of intra-county rivalry games.
(G) Mantachie 48, Tremont 43
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 4-0 lead forcing Tremont head coach Tona Hall to call a timeout. The Lady Eagles scored their first points of the game out of the timeout. Mantachie led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The entire game was a physical give and take between the two teams with both teams tallying a high foul count. The Lady Mustangs, led throughout the game by Darby Pitts and Abby Patterson, maintained their lead at the break, up 25-17.
Just when it seemed that Mantachie was getting ready to pull away, Tremont senior Mallory Holley, playing her final game on her home court, would hit a shot that kept the Lady Eagles in it. Tremont headed into the final eight minutes of the game trailing 39-30.
The game seemed to be rolling in the direction of a comfortable win for Mantachie when the Lady Eagles began to put up a fiery fight over the last three and a half minutes of the game. It began when Paige Gillespie drove the length of the floor and scored to pull Tremont within eight, down 44-36. Abbie Leathers scored the next four points for the Lady Eagles to get within four with Mantachie up 44-40. Tremont entered the bonus with well over a minute to play but only converted half of the six free-throws they shot, and the game was iced by Mantachie’s Audrey Shell when she hit a layup with 3.7 seconds left. The Lady Mustangs never trailed in the game and won 48-43.
Tremont’s Holley led all scorers with 22 points and Leathers added nine points to the Lady Eagles’ total.. Mantachie’s Pitts scored 19, Patterson had 14 and Shell seven..
(B) Tremont 48, Mantachie 42
Four minutes into the opening quarter, Mantachie head coach Shane Hayles called a timeout with his team down 9-3, and they trailed 15-7 at the end of the first.
The Mustangs opened the second quarter playing strong on both ends of the court and pulled within three points, forcing a Tremont timeout. It wasn’t until the 4:30 mark that Tremont scored in the period when Hayden Robinson drained a 3-pointer. Mantachie came within two points with less than half a minute remaining in the half, but Robinson responded with a shot at the buzzer. The teams went to the locker room at the break with Tremont up 20-16.
The Mustangs and Eagles combined for 33 points in the third quarter with the teams committing a combined three fouls. One of the highlights of the period was a steal and layup by Mantachie’s Cade Bennett, two of his nine third quarter points, late in the quarter to pull the Mustangs back within two, down 33-31.
Tremont began to pull away, leading by 11 points, up 48-37 with less than 90 seconds left, but the Mustangs didn’t go quietly. They scored two quick baskets, one off a turnover, to force a Tremont timeout with 49 seconds left. Mantachie’s momentum dwindled out of the timeout and the game ended with Tremont winning 48-42.
Mantachie’s Bennett had 17 points. Hayles added nine for the Mustangs, all 3-pointers, and Jaycob Hawkes scored seven. For Tremont a trio of seniors led the way, Tyler Whitaker scored 15, Jacob South 14 and Robinson 12.
02/02 Tremont vs. Hamilton
The Lady Eagles beat Hamilton 62-49. Tremont’s boys beat Hamilton Tuesday evening 56-47. Robinson led with 19 points, Whitaker scored 18 and South 17 in the win.
Tremont’s girls are 7-16 and faced Smithville High School last night in the division 2-1A tournament at Ingomar Attendance Center with the winner advancing to play Ingomar tomorrow. Tremont’s boys are 23-8 and will play West Union Attendance Center tomorrow in the second round of the division tournament with the winner advancing to Friday’s championship game.
Mantachie’s girls are 11-14 and played Water Valley High School in the first round of the 1-3A tournament at Northeast Mississippi Community College last night with the winner advancing to play Booneville High School today. The boys’ record sits at 8-17. They played Kossuth High School yesterday afternoon with the winner advancing to play Booneville tonight.