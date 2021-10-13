The Tremont Attendance Center boys cross country team finished second at the Itawamba Invitational in Mantachie Saturday. Pictured left to right: Nate Ruffin, Elmer Austlid, Gentry Lynch, Tyler Whitaker and Denton Crenshaw.
BRADY RAMEY I COURTESY PHOTO
Kaysley Hill of Mantachie Attendance Center won first place in the girls junior high race at the Itawamba Invitational Saturday at Mantachie.
Mantachie High School hosted the Itawamba Invitational Saturday. The Tremont Attendance Center boys team finished second in the varsity boys race with Mantachie finishing sixth. Tremont’s Tyler Whitaker finished fourth, Gentry Lynch sixth and Elmer Austlid ninth. Nate Williams was Mantachie’s top finisher at 17th. Ryker Thomas and Denton Crenshaw, both with Tremont, finished 18th and 23rd, respectively.
In seventh place, Mantachie’s Annie Amon was the county’s top finisher in the varsity girls race. Tremont’s Kara George finished 16th, Layla Kent 17th and Abbie Leathers 22nd to lead the Lady Eagles to a fifth place finish.
Mantachie’s Kaysley Hill and Roxy Ryan were first and second in the girl’s junior high race. Kinsley White was 11th for Tremont and Natalie Tran from Mantachie was 14th.
Maciah Morgan’s second place finish led Mantachie to a second place team finish. Teammates Troy Bruce was seventh followed by Devin Williams 13th, Colton Langley 14th and Briley Miles 15th. Tayton Puckett from Tremont finished 11th and Eagle Casey Myer was 22nd.